Video: Do you know these thugs? Police appeal to public after terrifying aggravated robbery of Tauranga tavern

Police are appealing for the public's help in identifying two men responsible for the terrifying aggravated robbery of a Tauranga tavern.

Footage of the incident was shown on TVNZ 2's Police Ten 7 tonight, which showed the pair entering the Judea Tavern armed with a firearm and an axe on Sunday October 1 at 9:30pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said during the robbery the men,"forced several patrons to the floor, threatening to kill them, and then confronted a woman staff member."

"Similar threats were made as the men demanded cash from the till and searched the premises before fleeing."

Police are calling it a "particularly nasty and aggressive robbery" which has left staff traumatised.