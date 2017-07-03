 

Video: Divers witness 'amazing phenomenon' of mass of spawning crayfish off Wellington coast

A group of divers got more than they bargained for over the weekend while out in the Taputeranga Marine Reserve – stumbling across a large group of spawning female crayfish.

The phenomenon was witnessed at the Taputeranga Marine Reserve over the weekend.
Source: Rob Wilson / Ghostfishing New Zealand

The reserve is 6km from Wellington's city centre.

Writing on Facebook yesterday, Ghost Fishing New Zealand diver Rob Wilson said he was amazed to see just how many crayfish there were and explained that the female crayfish march to the edge of the reef and release their eggs into the current.

Mr Wilson called what he witnessed under the water an "amazing phenomenon".

