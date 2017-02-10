 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Desperate whales heard screeching as rescuers try to refloat them

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hundreds of whales stranded on Farewell Spit this morning, with about 300 dying. Nearly 100 have been refloated and there are fears they will strand again at low died.

Follow our live updates here.

Hundreds of whales stranded on Farewell Spit this morning, hundreds died but many still have hope.
Source: 1 NEWS
Hundreds of pilot whales are already dead, and volunteers are working frantically to save the rest.
Source: Fairfax NZ
Trained staff and volunteers moved in a line to encourage the refloated whales to swim away from danger.
Source: 1 NEWS
A 1 NEWS camera captures heart-breaking footage of whales littered everywhere – and rescuers trying to herd the survivors back to sea.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:49
1
Hundreds of pilot whales have died after becoming stranded at the notorious spot in Golden Bay.

LIVE: Low tide fast approaching as volunteers desperately try to refloat stranded Farewell Spit whales

2
Glen Innes pool

Man drowns in Auckland's Glen Innes public pool


00:29
3
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


4
Stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Live Stream from Farewell Spit: Fears 100 surviving whales may strand themselves again at low tide

00:10
5
The kitten was huddled against a city bound barrier at 9am this morning on the southern motorway.

Kitten grinds Auckland motorway to a halt during peak hour

00:49
Hundreds of pilot whales have died after becoming stranded at the notorious spot in Golden Bay.

LIVE: Low tide fast approaching as volunteers desperately try to refloat stranded Farewell Spit whales

Dozens of whales are back in the water, but with the tide going out, it's possible they could restrand.


Stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Live Stream from Farewell Spit: Fears 100 surviving whales may strand themselves again at low tide

Up to 300 whales have died but over 100 still have a chance. Watch live video footage of the rescue from Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island.

00:20
Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.

Umaga delighted for Tuipulotu's return: 'He has been waiting for this moment and so have we'

Tuipulotu says it's been hard watching the Blues train while he's been training solo.

00:47
Overall supreme winner of the Halberg Award, Lisa Carrington ( canoeing ) at the 54th Halberg Awards in support of the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 9 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Lisa Carrington as motivated as ever following epic 2016 and Halberg success

"Whether I get faster, I don't know, but I've got lots more work to do."

01:15
Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.

'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

Jack wants to know why the investigation is being launched now.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ