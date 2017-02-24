Video: Defending kapa haka champions deliver incredible politically-motivated performance

Defending national champions stunned crowds at the world's biggest kapa haka competition in Hastings today with a powerful, politically motivated, performance.

The two-time winners, Te Whanau a Apanui, are known for their tongue-in-cheek political items and today's performance at Te Matatini was no different.

Their action song paid homage to Māori Party co-leader, Te Ururoa Flavell, encouraging him to stay strong when faced with diversity.

King Tuheitia wished to see Māori united in politics, which led to the recent Māori and Mana party alliance that will have a significant impact on the upcoming elections.

The kapa haka group have won twice before at the cultural festival, in 2005 and 2015 and have represented New Zealand in a number of international competitions.

The male leader for Te Whanau a Apanui, Tamati Waaka said the group has been non-stop since their win in 2015 and haven't had any "down time".

"This is the best kaupapa (competition) that I have been to and I take my hat off to the host iwi Ngati Kahungunu it gets harder and harder to host this awesome event – it's an amazing feat," said Mr Waaka.

"Everyone is buzzing right now we have done everything we can and left it all on the stage. To be honest even if we came last we would still be this excited and happy. Our kaumatua are happy and that makes us all very happy."

