Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Source:

1 NEWS

Rugby star and ex-All Black Dan Carter has been inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning during a ceremony in London.

He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.
Source: Twitter/ Nine Feet Tall

Carter, 35, retired from the All Blacks following their 2015 World Cup win, and now plays for French club Racing 92.

The All Black great spoke highly about the British & Irish Lions squad after receiving his award and said he expects fireworks when they meet the All Blacks next month.

"The thing I really like about the Lions squad is there depth, the depth the Lions have will give them a really good shot," said Carter.

But the Racing 92 first-five said he finds it hard to back the Lions against a strong New Zealand team.

He is the highest point scorer in test match rugby and is considered by many experts to be the best first-five eighth ever.

Dan Carter of Racing 92 during the European Champions Cup match between Racing 92 and Glasgow Warriors at Stade Yves Du Manoir on December 10, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport) (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Dan Carter of Racing 92 during the European Champions Cup match between Racing 92 and Glasgow Warriors.

Source: Getty

"I'm honoured to be inducted into the RPA Hall of Fame alongside some true icons of the game," said Carter after receiving the accolade.

He was also named the IRB's Player of the Year in 2005, 2012 and 2015.

Dan Carter also featured in French rugby over the weekend:

The 35-year-old later scored a match-winning try as Racing 92 pipped Bordeaux 22-20 to make the quarter finals.
Source: French Top 14

The former All Black star cemented his Racing 92 a spot in the French Top 14 quarter-finals after this effort.
Source: French Top 14

