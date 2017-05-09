Video: Crying toddler wearing only a nappy wails for 'mummy' after wandering a South Auckland street alone

A video showing a toddler clad in only a nappy wandering a South Auckland street alone has been published on social media, prompting a public outcry.

Police say they are investigating the video.

The footage was posted on Facebook yesterday by an Otara woman who found the child alone wailing "mummy".

The post was captioned: "She was running towards a different direction from home before this video.

"I saw her and called her come here, but she was scared of me, took her home and no one was home."

The video shows the toddler walking with the woman towards a house, she knocks and yells "hello", and the upset child hides behind a door crying.

Then she walks outside where a car has pulled up at the property. She asks a woman in the car, "Your son? With no clothes on?".

The woman in the car answers, "yeah", and is surprised to hear the child was out on the road.

NZ Herald reported the woman in the car commented on Facebook her brother was inside and looking after the female toddler, but "she always [does] this - walk out if she [doesn't] see me".

The woman told NZ Herald she was not the mother of the toddler, but instead the aunt.

The Facebook video has been watched over 100,000 times with almost 2,000 mostly negative comments aimed at the caregiver of the toddler.

A police spokesperson said police are making "further enquiries" into the video.