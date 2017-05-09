 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Video: Crying toddler wearing only a nappy wails for 'mummy' after wandering a South Auckland street alone

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A video showing a toddler clad in only a nappy wandering a South Auckland street alone has been published on social media, prompting a public outcry. 

A woman found the child wandering alone and eventually reunited the child with a woman.
Source: Facebook/Ayzel Cj Kashious

Police say they are investigating the video.

The footage was posted on Facebook yesterday by an Otara woman who found the child alone wailing "mummy".

The post was captioned: "She was running towards a different direction from home before this video.

"I saw her and called her come here, but she was scared of me, took her home and no one was home."

The video shows the toddler walking with the woman towards a house, she knocks and yells "hello", and the upset child hides behind a door crying.

Then she walks outside where a car has pulled up at the property. She asks a woman in the car, "Your son? With no clothes on?".

The woman in the car answers, "yeah", and is surprised to hear the child was out on the road. 

NZ Herald reported the woman in the car commented on Facebook her brother was inside and looking after the female toddler, but "she always [does] this - walk out if she [doesn't] see me". 

The woman told NZ Herald she was not the mother of the toddler, but instead the aunt. 

The Facebook video has been watched over 100,000 times with almost 2,000 mostly negative comments aimed at the caregiver of the toddler. 

A police spokesperson said police are making "further enquiries" into the video.

"Police strongly encourage anyone with any concerns about a child's welfare to contact Police. If it's an immediate issue, don't hesitate to call 111," they said. 

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
A woman found the child wandering alone and eventually reunited the child with a woman.

Video: Crying toddler wearing only a nappy wails for 'mummy' after wandering a South Auckland street alone


2
Comments left on the Warehouse Facebook page after the public and store staff intervened in a woman allegedly beating a child

Woman charged after Warehouse staff and public step in to stop her allegedly beating young girl in store

00:26
3
Unfortunately for the Mumbai Indians the Sunrisers went onto win the match by seven wickets.

Watch: BOOM! Perfect Mitchell McClenaghan yorker sends David Warner packing first ball


03:59
4
In the leafy suburb of Kohimarama stands a cedar that has caused quite a stir.

Watch: The case of a Kohimarama couple taken to court by new neighbours over an old tree takes unexpected twist

02:54
5
Labour’s Kelvin Davis has come up with the idea of a prison run on tikanga Maori values.

Andrew Little not ruling out 'radical' idea of running a prison on Maori values: 'Whatever we're doing now is wrong'


01:00
A woman found the child wandering alone and eventually reunited the child with a woman.

Video: Crying toddler wearing only a nappy wails for 'mummy' after wandering a South Auckland street alone

Police are investigating video of the child posted on Facebook yesterday.

02:54
Labour’s Kelvin Davis has come up with the idea of a prison run on tikanga Maori values.

Andrew Little not ruling out 'radical' idea of running a prison on Maori values: 'Whatever we're doing now is wrong'

"This is not Labour policy, it is about (MP Kelvin Davis) saying we've got to do something different."

03:59
In the leafy suburb of Kohimarama stands a cedar that has caused quite a stir.

The case of an Auckland couple taken court by neighbours over tree has an unexpected twist

In the leafy suburb of Kohimarama stands a cedar that has caused quite a stir.

01:50
A campaign is using simple maths, and school children, to change attitudes.

Slow down, save lives - the simple message ahead of UN Road Safety Week

A campaign is using simple maths, and school children, to change attitudes.

00:32
Lowe has urged the Kiwis coach to axe Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor from this year's World Cup.

'He needs to show that he's up to it' - Graham Lowe's advice to David Kidwell after Kiwis stars are hit with drug scandal

Lowe has urged the Kiwis coach to axe Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor from this year's World Cup.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ