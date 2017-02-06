 

Video: Crowd erupts into spontaneous sing-along to E Papa Waiari with international reggae artist at Tauranga concert

Crowds at One Love Festival at Tauranga felt the love over the weekend when an international artist started a mass sing-along to the waiata, E Papa Waiari.

Musician, Fiji, brought the crowds back to their roots at the One Love Festival in Tauranga on Saturday.
Source: Facebook: Bernz Talanoa

Musician, George Veikoso known as Fiji was playing at the festival at Tauranga Domain on Saturday night when he led the huge crowds in a spontaneous sing-along to a waiata many learnt Kiwis learn in primary school.

The video shared to Facebook by one of his team members, Bernz Talanoa was posted yesterday and already has more than 700,000 views and has been shared thousands of times.

Thousands of people commented on the post, many admiring the atmosphere.

Many people said they got goosebumps watching the video.

"I've replayed this so many times today and I'm still amazed," wrote another. 

This year's two-day festival featured an array of international and Kiwi artists including Che Fu, Sons of Zion, Kings, Six60, Aradhna, Katchafire and Three Houses Down.

