Video: Cromwell turns white as South Island wakes up to chilly temperatures and autumn snow in some places

Source:

1 NEWS

Much of the South Island is in for a chilly Saturday with snow dusting some southern areas overnight. 

Snow has fallen to parts of the South Island today including the Central Otago town.
Source: Supplied

Snow is coating the ground in many Otago locations including Queenstown, Cromwell and Dunedin.

MetService have issued a severe weather warning saying  "heavy snow is expected until around midday when a further 3 to 5cm of snow may accumulate above 400 metres in southern Otago and the Southland hills."

"Heavy snow can cause disruption to transport, significant stress to livestock, and could damage power lines," Metservice says.

A heavy snow warning has also been issued for southern parts of the Southern Lakes and Central Otago (from about the Crown Range southwards), Dunedin, Southland and Clutha.

"In the 3 hours from 9am to midday, expect a further 3 to 5cm to accumulate above 400 metres, with lesser amounts to near sea level."

Snow has caused flight disruptions at Queenstown Airport, with some flights cancelled and many delayed to and from the region as the runway is cleared.  

Snow is also expected over the central North Island, as low as 800m, which could see 1-3cm of snow on the Desert Road. 

Frost and ice could be an issue this morning, with some areas experiencing subzero temperatures last night and today. 

For a full forecast, see our weather section here

