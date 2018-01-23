Video: 'I could really use your help' – Chloe Swarbrick pleads for public support on medicinal cannabis bill

First-term Green MP Chloe Swarbrick has taken to Facebook to ask for the public's help in getting her party's new medicinal cannabis bill passed.

Video of Ms Swarbrick explaining the ins and outs of the medicinal cannabis legislation proposed by her party was posted to Facebook today, where it has quickly sparked a flurry of comments, some of which the Green MP has taken the time to reply to.

At the end of the video Ms Swarbrick makes a plea to the public to try and help sway the opinion of MPs who may be undecided in which way they will vote on the matter.

"I could really use your help, contact your local MP, or any MP that you feel represents you by sending them an email, a Facebook message, dropping by their office or giving them a call.

"Ask them to support this bill at its first reading," she says.

MPs will be given a conscience vote on the bill, meaning they don't have to vote along party lines.

Ms Swarbrick says New Zealand lags far behind other progressive countries in our medicinal cannabis laws.

She says people who use cannabis for pain relief shouldn't be treated like criminals and the bill is a good first step towards legalisation.