 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Coastal Wellington takes a beating as rough seas continue to batter the area

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Rough seas are battering coast lines around the country this morning as the polar blast continues to strike most of New Zealand.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

One eager viewer captured raging waves hitting Wellington's Island Bay coast line captioning the video 'Surf's up'. 

Waves were giant and foaming this morning at Island Bay as the polar blast whips Wellington.
Source: instagra: Harry A’Court

The foamy sea has been a common sight for Wellingtonians over the last few days with many coastal areas around the capital taking a beating from the wild weather. 

Strong southerly winds of up to 60 knots have been reported in area. 

Related

Wellington

00:26
Cyclone strength winds have caused power outages and travel headaches in the capital this morning.

Watch: Wellington train battles the elements as huge waves crash over the tracks
02:28
The capital is in for a rough day with the full force of winter expected.

Trees down, high winds and rain – 1 NEWS’ Kim Savage with the latest on Wellington’s wild weather
02:40
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

The winter storm makes its way up the country with nasty weather still to come to central areas

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:46
1
Manager of the Chateau Tongariro Hotel Brad McGlynn says guests are being advised to hunker down and enjoy a hot meal and stay warm while the storm passes.

LIVE: Gales and floods hit Wellington region, central North Island roads closed with ice and snow

00:26
2
Cyclone strength winds have caused power outages and travel headaches in the capital this morning.

Watch: Wellington train battles the elements as huge waves crash over the tracks

00:30
3
Nervous laughter can be heard in the background on the Air New Zealand flight.

Watch: Plane passenger captures hair raising descent in blustery conditions into Wellington Airport

00:30
4
Footage taken by a commuter shows the fury of the winds and wild weather hitting the capital.

Raw: Wellington train more like a seaborne ferry as waves crash against windows

5
Flooding on Stronvar Rd Masterton.

Strong winds and snow causes travel chaos across the country during wild winter storm this morning

00:46
Manager of the Chateau Tongariro Hotel Brad McGlynn says guests are being advised to hunker down and enjoy a hot meal and stay warm while the storm passes.

LIVE: Gales and floods hit Wellington region, central North Island roads closed with ice and snow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 