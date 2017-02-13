Video: Christchurch liquor store ram raid captured on CCTV - including the group of raiders who rush in

A Christchurch liquor store co-owner had only just returned from a holiday in India when he was alerted of a robbery at the shop, spending the rest of the night at the scene.

A police media spokesperson said around five offenders drove into the Ferrymead Bottle-O about 1.50am on Saturday, leaving with various stock from the shelves.

A partner in the business, Ashish Sapra, said while the owners are still determining the total cost of items stolen, the value was "in the thousands, less than $5000".

Mr Sapra said alcohol including Jack Daniel's and Jim Bean was stolen by the offenders, as well as other large spirits bottles, in just 90 seconds.

The store's sliding doors and front display have been significantly damaged, he said, while bottles were also damaged when the car smashed through the building.

Mr Sapra said the group tried to take cigarettes but couldn't get into the cupboard where they were stored at the Waterman Place business.

"There were five people, they entered the store three times, each taking four or five bottles each time from the first three shelves," he said.

A Facebook post containing CCTV vision of the incident has already been shared 230 times.

Mr Sapra said he believed two cars were involved, as well as at least another two people, saying he thinks the other car drove into the nearby Snap Fitness club as a test for accessing the liquor store.

A police media spokesperson could not confirm this information as accurate.