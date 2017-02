A passenger on a tourist bus, travelling on Christchurch's Banks Peninsula, has been seriously injured after the bus crashed down a bank, near the intersection of Summit and Christchurch-Akaroa Roads

Police say several other passengers have minor injuries.

Fire trucks are on their way to the crash.

The Westpac Rescue helicopter has been deployed and is on its way to the crash, at French Farm, on the Christchurch Akaroa Road.