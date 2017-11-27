Video: Chinese-Kiwi man who 'dreams' of being cop praises diversity in new police recruitment video

Following the overnight success of the New Zealand Police's new recruitment video, potential new employees are excited about the future.

One of those potential recruits is Calvin Liu, who passed his physical test this morning and plans on attending Police College next year.

Mr Liu said it was a "childhood dream to wear that blue uniform".

"I'm really happy the police would like to take all these other cultures to join them.

"There are lots of Chinese people now here in Auckland.

"They need my help I think, because my language is an advantage.

"They can talk to me easily, confidently, maybe they can offer more details just by speaking their own mother tongue."

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said the police really want to reach a diverse range of New Zealanders.

"Police are a diverse community, so we've got to reflect and represent them. It's about reaching all of that talent that's out there in New Zealand," he told 1 NEWS.

"We've got quite a long way to go in terms of our gender and ethnicity diversity so we'll keep pushing, this video's a great way of reaching that diverse community."