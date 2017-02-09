Video: Childcare teacher fired for breastfeeding lactose intolerant boy without permission from his mum

A US mother is furious after her son's childcare teacher apparently breastfed him without permission.

Kaycee Oxendine says CCTV footage taken inside the Carrboro, North Carolina centre shows the woman holding her three-month old son and then taking him to her breast.

Oxendine also works at the centre, and said the woman asked if she could feed her son in a bid to ease his constipation.

"She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed?" Oxendine told WTVD.

"And I said no, that's nasty. We don't do things like that."

She says her son, who was born early, is lactose intolerant and can't have milk products.

"To me, a criminal act was committed against him," she said.

"Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick because he's lactose intolerant. So you've put something in his body that his body can't digest."