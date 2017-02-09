 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Childcare teacher fired for breastfeeding lactose intolerant boy without permission from his mum

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A US mother is furious after her son's childcare teacher apparently breastfed him without permission.

Kaycee Oxendine says the woman breastfed her lactose intolerant three-month-old son, despite being told not to.
Source: WTVD

Kaycee Oxendine says CCTV footage taken inside the Carrboro, North Carolina centre shows the woman holding her three-month old son and then taking him to her breast.

Oxendine also works at the centre, and said the woman asked if she could feed her son in a bid to ease his constipation.

"She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed?" Oxendine told WTVD.

"And I said no, that's nasty. We don't do things like that."

She says her son, who was born early, is lactose intolerant and can't have milk products.

"To me, a criminal act was committed against him," she said.

"Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick because he's lactose intolerant. So you've put something in his body that his body can't digest."

The woman has since been fired, and police are investigating the incident as misdemeanor child abuse.

Related

North America

Health

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Clinton Thinn could face the death penalty or a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Former Auckland Grammar boy charged with first degree murder in US is MP Nikki Kaye's stepbrother

2
Tara Palmer Tomkinson and Prince Charles in 2013

Prince Charles 'deeply saddened' by death of goddaughter and socialite Tara Palmer Tomkinson


00:21
3
It's believed the fire is at St John's Church.

'They lit up the church' - witness describes seeing boys setting fire to beloved Rotorua church

01:50
4
Matt Watson was fed up at seeing fish heads scattered across beaches, so he did something about it.

Fishing celebrity Matt Watson's waste-reducing fish head app attracts thousands of users

00:22
5

'You all have blood on your hands' - Aussie mum fights for justice after teenage daughter's rape, suicide

03:44

Matty McLean and Brodie Kane ambitiously try to lose weight at Rainbow's End

The Breakfast duo tested the theory of theme park weightloss.

03:49
New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

'Baby Brain' or real issue? Seven Sharp looks at stress among pregnant women

New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

01:47
More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.

Corporate boxes, thousands of fans and lots of sheep - Invercargill puts on a show for world shearing champs

More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.

02:31
The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

Bodyguard to the rich and famous - we reveal more about the man charged over All Blacks' hotel bugging case

The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

00:40
Anna Osbourne says when you see the effigies lined up along the road it "gives the big picture".

'When you see the effigies lined up, it gives the big picture' - Pike River widow

Anna Osbourne said it was a very sobering moment for the families and the supporters.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ