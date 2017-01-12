Video: Chiefs players given parking tickets accused of making 'inappropriate comments' to female parking wardens

The Chiefs have revealed that players allegedly fired "inappropriate comments" when they received parking tickets near a public training ground in Hamilton yesterday morning.

Chiefs Rugby Club Head Coach Dave Rennie said some members of the Waikato club drove to Steele Park, while some travelled there by bicycle.

Hamilton City Council contacted club officials and said that as some team members were leaving, "inappropriate comments" were made over parking tickets left on their cars.

Rennie said the comments weren't directed towards the female parking wardens.

"The team has been questioned today and they say that while the comments weren't directed at parking wardens, they apologise sincerely for any distress caused," Mr Rennie said.

"The Chiefs have been in discussion with Hamilton City Council and wholeheartedly support them in their stance against poor behaviour towards their staff."

'Comments clearly heard'

Hamilton City Council acting chief executive Kelvyn Eglinton said staff had issued a warning notice on one vehicle and an infringement notice for another near Steele Park.

"They were then abused by some of the players in the area," he said.

"These comments would have been clearly heard by other people in the area, and in fact one member of the public approached our wardens to see if they were ok."

"We have had discussions with representatives of the Chiefs organisation who have expressed their extreme disappointment at the behaviour of those involved.

"They have also expressed a desire to apologise personally to the wardens involved."

Mr Eglinton said he had spoken to the wardens.

"I would like to commend them on their dignity, integrity and the professionalism with which they, and the rest of our regulatory staff, perform their jobs under often-trying conditions," he said.

"Sadly, abuse of our staff in these situations is all-too-common. They have a tough job, but they do it well and people often don't realise the benefits they bring.

"Most people treat them with respect, but there is a minority of people who believe it is ok to demean and abuse parking wardens."

The Chiefs came under fire last year over their behaviour during their end-of-season celebrations in late July.

There were claims that Chiefs players were drunk, swore at a stripper and touched the dancer, despite requests not to at an event at Okoroire hot pools near Matamata.