Video: Cheeky Hawke's Bay penguin becomes world famous for naughty antics

A naughty little penguin from the National Aquarium in Hawke's Bay is becoming famous online for his mischievous ways.

It all started with a post on National Aquarium of New Zealand's Facebook page which showed a picture of the aquarium’s naughtiest penguin of the month.

Little Timmy was named the naughtiest penguin after he "stole fish and pushed another penguin over" while being fed by the keepers.

The post went viral with over 6,000 shares, 11,000 likes and a reach of one million people.

"Timmy is naughty all the time," his keeper Rebekah Cuthbert says.

"He always tries to steal fish and he's always knocking other penguins out of the way to get to the food. And he flicks sand."

Despite his bad boy persona the little penguin has been through some tough times.

Timmy was found on a local beach with a serious spinal injury and couldn't walk or stand and could only move by dragging himself around by his beak and flippers.

After a lot of treatment he is back on his feet but still falls over and can be a bit wobbly when walking.