Video: The charming moment Jacinda Adern is caught off-guard with reporter’s question about baby’s arrival

As the due date nears, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she hopes the announcement of the arrival of her baby will be similar to the way "the rest of New Zealand might".

Ms Ardern was asked yesterday how the New Zealand public would be informed when her and partner Clarke Gayford's baby is born.

"Actually I haven't even thought about how I'm going to inform my mother," Ms Ardern replied.

"So I haven't necessarily locked in that thinking yet."

Ms Ardern said she hoped they would be able to "deal with the arrival in a way that maybe the rest of New Zealand might, tell friends and family and do the rest from there".

Ms Ardern announced her pregnancy on January 19, by posting a picture of fishhooks on social media.

Source: Te Karere