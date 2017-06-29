 

Video: CCTV footage shows sawn-off shotgun wielding man attempting to rob Auckland bank

Police have released CCTV footage of a man brandishing a sawn-off shotgun who terrorised bank staff in West Auckland in an unsuccessful robbery attempt.

Police need your help tracking down the alleged offender.
Source: Auckland City Police

Entering the Blockhouse Bay ASB branch at 4:10pm on Tuesday a man wearing a white motorcycle helmet and distinctive blue hoodie pointed a shotgun at bank staff demanding cash.

However, bank staff were able to activate the emergency security screens which prevented the man obtaining any cash and he immediately fled.

Police now believe the man left the scene on a small, white, sports motorcycle and are appealing for anyone who has seen the motorcycle to contact Police.

"We believe the offender has left the carpark behind the Blockhouse Bay shops on a motorcycle at 4.17pm and turned onto Kinross Street towards the Blockhouse Bay roundabout," Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin said.

It is unknown what direction the motorbike has travelled from there.

Police describe the man's outfit as a full faced white motorcycle helmet, blue hoodie with distinctive white lettering on the front and back, and dark coloured long pants with blue sports shoes.

The man was also carrying a red bag.

Auckland City Police urge anyone with information about the case to contact them on (09) 302 6557.

