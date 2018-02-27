Video: CCTV footage shows murderer of Christchurch sex worker stopping for petrol with body in car

Eerie CCTV footage has been released of a composed Sainey Marong filling his car up with petrol with the body of a Christchurch sex worker he had just murdered in the back.

The vision was released by Christchurch's High Court, after a jury last week found Marong guilty of the murder of sex worker Renee Duckmanton in May 2016, NZ Herald reports.

A 33-year-old butcher originally from The Gambia, Morong admitted to strangling Duckmanton to death after picking her up from Christchurch's red light district.

The 20-year-old Christchurch prostitute's body was found burning on the side of the road in Rakaia, in May 2016.

Now footage of Marong's movements before and after the murder have been released.

They are notable for Marong's calmness as he drives to a mobile service station in the town of Rakaia, 57 km south of Christchurch.

After filling up a silver Audi at the pump, Marong lesilurely walks to pay at the counter and returning to his car drives off.

Marong admitted strangling Duckmanton, as he gave evidence in his own defence in the High Court, however he claims he was insane at the time.

The Crown's case included evidence that Marong murdered Ms Duckmanton to "fulfil his sexual fantasy" of killing a sex worker and had Googled whether fire would destroy DNA.

In summing up on February 23, Justice Cameron Mander told the jury: "The internet searches are evidence on which the Crown relies that Mr Marong was planning on the murder of a sex worker."

However Justice Mander said Marong's evidence in his own defence stated: "He was mentally impaired when he assaulted Miss Duckmanton, he says he was insane.