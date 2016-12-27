Video: Caravans and cars go up in flames at Canterbury campground

A fire that destroyed caravans, cars and trees at a Canterbury camping ground has now been contained.

A Fire Service spokesperson says they were called to Leithfield Beach Holiday Park, north of Christchurch, after a fire broke out in trees at 6pm.

An hour later they were still trying to control the blaze, as one area of the fire flared up.

Crews from right across the region pitched in to help contain the flames.

While it is now under control it is not fully extinguished and firefighters will be remaining on scene to dampen down hot spots.