Video captures Aussie sales staff forced to perform simulated sex acts as humiliation for missing targets

A lawyer has described a new video of men being pressured into simulating sex acts at an Australian marketing company as the worst he's seen, following on from two similar videos previously, involving Appco Group Australia workers.

The video shows the men in a darkened room simulating sex acts with each other as other people watch on shrieking and laughing.

The simulated sex acts are said to be punishment for employees who failed to meet sales targets.

The latest video was filmed in Adelaide in 2014 at marketing company On Demand Sports, which is engaged by Appco Group Australia.

"The video depicts a series of pseudo sexual acts performed on men by other men in a room's morning meeting which we're instructed was orchestrated by the managing director of that company," lead partner at Chamberlains Law Firm, Rory Markham told ABC.

Other videos have emerged in the past showing Appco employees involved in similarly degrading acts including "slug races" and "cock fights".

The video has emerged as part of an $AU60 million ($NZ64 million) class action lawsuit against Appco Group Australia.