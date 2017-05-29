Video: 'I can't fight back' – pregnant woman feared man would 'hurt my baby' during alleged Auckland robbery

An armed teenage male has been chased down and arrested by police moments after allegedly robbing an Auckland bakery during which the lone worker, a pregnant woman, was threatened with a glass bottle.

The 17-year-old entered the Northcote Bakery armed with a bottle and disguised with a cap and bandana yesterday at around 4pm, Inspector Sunny Patel, Area Commander, North Shore Police said in a statement to 1 NEWS this afternoon.

The male allegedly demanded money from the bakery worker, who is 33-weeks pregnant. She gave him $50 and he left the store.

The woman told 1 NEWS she was fearful for the safety of her unborn baby when the man blocked her exit from the shop and allegedly threatened her when she tried to call the police.

"I was worried about him trying to hurt me and doing something to me and hurting my baby because I'm 33 weeks pregnant at the moment," the woman, who wishes not to be identified, told 1 NEWS.

"If he tried to do something to me I can't fight back to him and he's a very strong man, and at that time I was alone in the shop and I couldn't ask for anyone to help."

Video, filmed by an eyewitness, shows the male being arrested in an alleyway in Northcote moments after the robbery.

The video shows two police officers pinning the male to the ground. One officer can be seen subduing the man.

A large glass bottle is seen in the foreground of the video, away from the male.

Mr Patel said police, after arriving at the bakery, comforted the woman and reviewed CCTV footage of the incident, then set about searching for the male.

They identified a person who fitted the description of the man in the CCTV footage and pursued him by foot after he ran away. The chase lasted for nearly one kilometre until they came to an alleyway.

Mr Patel said at this point the male held a heavy glass bottle and there were children around.

"The officers managed to get the offender onto the ground and disarm him, but he continued to refuse to comply with instructions to move his arms out from under him and continued to try and reach for something in his pockets and his waistband," Mr Patel says.

"It is a reality of policing that people will sometimes resist arrest in a violent and dangerous manner and when this happens our officers are required to use force to ensure both the public and our staff are kept safe."