Video: California uni students ignite bonfire as violent protests force cancellation of Trump-supporting-speaker

Violent protests erupted at the University of Califorina at Berkeley today over a planned speech by controversial internet figure and Breitbart news editor, Milo Yiannopoulos.

The 32-year-old right-wing speaker was evacuated from the campus after protesters kicked down barricades, let off fireworks, threw smoke bombs, smashed windows and started a fire.

Two hours before the event was scheduled to begin, the decision was made to cancel after a crowd of more than 1,500 gathered outside the venue.

Mr Yiannopulos is a strong and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and has been called a spokesperson for the "alt-right" movement due to his extreme views on Islam, politics and social justice.

According to the DailyMail, police responded to the protests by hurdling smoke bombs and shooting demonstrators with non-lethal bullets.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence and unlawful behaviour that was on display and deeply regret that those tactics will now overshadow the efforts to engage in legitimate and lawful protest against the performer's presence and perspectives," said the University in a statement.

"As Chancellor Nicholas Dirks made clear in his message to the Berkeley campus community, while Yiannopoulos' views, tactics and rhetoric are profoundly contrary to our own, we are bound by the Constitution, the law, our values and the campus's Principles of Community to enable free expression across the full spectrum of opinion and perspective."

The event was sponsored by the University's campus Republican club.