Video: Bus crash survivors perform tribute concert as nation rallies for victims' families, school

Members of the Tongan brass band who were in the fatal bus crash near Gisborne on Christmas Eve performed a fundraising concert last night for the victims' families and their school.

Mailefihi Siu'ilikutapu College Brass Band played for the first time since the crash in which Tongan citizens Sione Taumololo, 11, and Talita Fifita, 33, died, with several others going to hospital for treatment.

The concert was held at the House of Breakthrough Church in Gisborne, with around $25,000 being raised. A Givealittle page to support those involved in the crash has raised more than $37,000 so far.

The band members were on their way to Gisborne to perform a Christmas Day service at the city's Wesleyan Methodist Church when the bus they were in went down a 100m bank on SH2.