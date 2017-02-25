Video: Building at former Auckland psychiatric hospital goes up in flames

An building on an abandoned psychiatric facility in Auckland, Kingseat Hospital, has gone up in flames early this morning.

A fire spokesperson says the fire is 60m by 60m in size was at a stand-alone building on Kingseat Road in the city's south near Pukekohe.

The fire service was called to the fire just after 4am today.

No injuries have been reported, says the spokesperson.

Previous media reports suggested the fire was at Spookers Haunted Attraction Scream Park.