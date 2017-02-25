 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Building at former Auckland psychiatric hospital goes up in flames

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An building on an abandoned psychiatric facility in Auckland, Kingseat Hospital, has gone up in flames early this morning.

The early morning blaze engulfed a building at the former Kingseat Hospital site.
Source: Newshub

A fire spokesperson says the fire is 60m by 60m in size was at a stand-alone building on Kingseat Road in the city's south near Pukekohe.

The fire service was called to the fire just after 4am today.

No injuries have been reported, says the spokesperson.

Previous media reports suggested the fire was at Spookers Haunted Attraction Scream Park. 

In a post on their Facebook page today Spookers say the fire "was nowhere near Spookers and we will be open for business".

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

00:39
2
Steve O'Keefe led the charge for Australia after claiming six wickets in just 24 balls on day two of their first Test against India in Pune.

Watch: 7 international wickets for just 11 runs! Indian batting order collapses tragically against Australian attack

00:39
3
Caleb Ewan thought he had won the Abu Dhabi Tour, but fellow rider Marcel Kittel came out of nowhere to steal the win.

'Oh no!' Aussie cyclist celebrates prematurely, edged by German opponent in the last second

00:50
4
Two-time winners, Te Whanau a Apanui encourage the Maori Party co-leader to stay strong in politically motivated performance.

Video: Defending kapa haka champions deliver incredible politically-motivated performance

00:26
5
Kim Jong Nam is seen searching desperately for medical attention after being seemingly sprayed in the face with poison.

'Very, very toxic' nerve agent killed brother of North Korean leader

03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.

00:50
Two-time winners, Te Whanau a Apanui encourage the Maori Party co-leader to stay strong in politically motivated performance.

Video: Defending kapa haka champions deliver incredible politically-motivated performance

Known for tongue-in-cheek political items, the group's action song today was no different.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ