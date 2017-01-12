Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on

A thrill-seeker who rode a boogie board down the famed Huka Falls near Taupo has been critcised for putting his life in danger.

Footage of the incident was posted to social media yesterday.

It shows a man, believed to be Hayley Patuwai of Porirua, aka #DrBubbles, putting on a wetsuit and then riding down the rapids, to the shock of sightseers on a bridge.

Water Safety NZ chief executive Jonty Mills said the man's actions were "extremely high risk".

"From a drowning prevention perspective, which is what we advocate for, it's clearly irresponsible and dangerous and extremely high risk," he told the NZ Herald.

"It's like playing Russian roulette and ultimately roulette will win in a situation like that."