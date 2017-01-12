 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A thrill-seeker who rode a boogie board down the famed Huka Falls near Taupo has been critcised for putting his life in danger.

The man's actions have been condemned by Water Safety New Zealand, who say it is "extremely high risk".
Source: Sanchez Amato

Footage of the incident was posted to social media yesterday.

It shows a man, believed to be Hayley Patuwai of Porirua, aka #DrBubbles, putting on a wetsuit and then riding down the rapids, to the shock of sightseers on a bridge.

Water Safety NZ chief executive Jonty Mills said the man's actions were "extremely high risk".

"From a drowning prevention perspective, which is what we advocate for, it's clearly irresponsible and dangerous and extremely high risk," he told the NZ Herald.

"It's like playing Russian roulette and ultimately roulette will win in a situation like that."

About 220,000 litres per second of water flows down the falls.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop


00:19
2
A man has been arrested for allegedly hitting the man and then driving off.

Man killed by alleged drunk driver while sitting on bench in Kaitaia

00:25
3
Social media users are lashing out at Jetstar after a family was kicked off a flight from Bali to Adelaide, but the airline stands by its decision.

Watch: Aussie family with young child booted off Jetstar flight, but was it the right decision?

00:25
4
The superstar is currently on vacation in New Zealand and has been spotted in Rotorua.

Pictures: 'We started blasting his music to see if it was him' - superstar Sam Smith hops aboard holidaymakers' boat on Lake Tarawera


5
Trent Boult bowling. New Zealand Black Caps v Pakistan. Day 3, 1st test match. Saturday 19 November 2016. Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Live updates: Black Caps strike early against Bangladesh, through Tim Southee

00:38
The man's actions have been condemned by Water Safety New Zealand, who say it is "extremely high risk".

Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on

Water Safety NZ's CEO said the man's actions were "extremely high risk".

00:32

Watch: Alan Langdon and young daughter appeared 'wobbly on land' after four-week voyage across Tasman

Langdon and Que spent 27 days sailing to Australia.

00:23
The PM paid his respects to our war dead at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission monument.

Kiwi WWI heroes remembered as Bill English pays his respects at Belgium memorial

The PM and his wife laid a wreath at the Menin Gate today.

New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe with her gold medal after winning the Womens 200m Individual Medley SM10 Swimming at the Rio Paralympics. 11 September 2016. © Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Kiwi Paralympian Sophie Pascoe nominated for prestigious Laureus Award

Pascoe claimed five medals at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016.

00:11
The PM says he'll "just have to wait and see" when he gets to meet the soon to be US President.

'Low on his priorities' – Bill English not holding out hope for meeting with Trump

The PM says he'll "have to wait and see" when he gets to meet Trump.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ