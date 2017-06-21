Video: Bill English says there are 'ongoing discussions' around Todd Barclay's future and 'I'll have more to say'

The Prime Minister says there are "ongoing discussions" over the future of embattled Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay.

Asked by 1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann today whether Mr Barclay had resigned, Bill English said: "There are ongoing discussions and I'll have more to say later".

Mr English's comments come after police confirmed today they are reviewing fresh allegations Mr Barclay invented formal complaints against a staff member of his.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers confirmed they would reassess information reported in the NZ Herald that Mr Barclay not only secretly recorded conversations with staff member Glenys Dickson, but also invented formal complaints against her to Parliamentary Services.

"NZ Police are assessing the information that has been discussed publicly in recent days in relation to any impact on the findings of the original Todd Barclay inquiry." Chambers said.

The Barclay original inquiry was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Denials from Mr Barclay that he recorded staff members using a dictaphone in his office in 2015 were yesterday exposed by Prime Minister Bill English after he admitted Mr Barclay had told him about the alleged secret recordings himself.

The original allegations in 2015 prompted a 10-month police investigation into Mr Barclay, from which no action was taken.

But in addition to the staff recordings, NZ Herald has reported Mr Barclay invented complaints from the public about Dickson's conduct, which he referred to Parliamentary Services for disciplinary action.

"I had received complaints about the conduct of a staff member from members of the public and I referred the matter to Parliamentary Services," Mr Barclay told the NZ Herald in March.

"As the legal employer of support staff, they acted as they deemed appropriate and embarked on a disciplinary process.

"It is an employment matter and as I've said in the past I can't go into details through the media.”



However, a letter from Parliamentary Services's general manager David Stevenson, cited by the Newsroom, says no such complaints against Ms Dickson were ever lodged with them.



"Parliamentary Service has neither received any complaint about you [Dickson] nor has it carried out any employment investigation or taken any disciplinary action against you,” Stevenson's letter said.

