Video: Bill English has 'no comment' to make on 'sex and drug' content of alleged Todd Barclay tape when questioned by Andrew Little

As police reopened the investigation into National MP Todd Barclay, the Prime Minister faced the heat in Parliament this afternoon.

A fiery session saw Bill English throw questions about his errant MP back at Labour over its foreign intern scandal.

Police announced today they'd take another look at allegations the Clutha-Southland MP secretly recorded his former electorate secretary following new information and statements made last week.

In Parliament today, Mr English was asked why his statements about the saga had been confusing.

"Given the contents of the tape have now been revealed to concern Todd Barclay and sex and drug matters, does he accept the tapes exist and when was he aware of the contents," Labour leader Andrew Little questioned him.

The Prime Minister responded: "I have no comment to add to what comment has been made, but the member should be as forensic with his own statements about the free foreign labour..." before having his microphone turned off.

Earlier, Mr English told reporters he'd co-operate with the latest police investigation.