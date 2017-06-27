 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Video: Bill English has 'no comment' to make on 'sex and drug' content of alleged Todd Barclay tape when questioned by Andrew Little

share

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

As police reopened the investigation into National MP Todd Barclay, the Prime Minister faced the heat in Parliament this afternoon.

The PM was asked by Mr Little in Parliament today about the tape but Mr English declined to comment.
Source: Parliament TV

A fiery session saw Bill English throw questions about his errant MP back at Labour over its foreign intern scandal.

Police announced today they'd take another look at allegations the Clutha-Southland MP secretly recorded his former electorate secretary following new information and statements made last week.

In Parliament today, Mr English was asked why his statements about the saga had been confusing.

"Given the contents of the tape have now been revealed to concern Todd Barclay and sex and drug matters, does he accept the tapes exist and when was he aware of the contents," Labour leader Andrew Little questioned him.

The Prime Minister responded: "I have no comment to add to what comment has been made, but the member should be as forensic with his own statements about the free foreign labour..." before having his microphone turned off.

Earlier, Mr English told reporters he'd co-operate with the latest police investigation.

Mr Barclay has decided not to stand again this election and has refused to comment about the allegations.

Related

Politics

Katie Bradford

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:25
2
In a great show of sportsmanship, the teams mingled after a tough campaign.

Look who just visited the Team NZ base

01:09
3
Burling says to "have the job done" is an "incredible" feeling for the team.

Fireworks display to light up Auckland in America's Cup celebration

00:25
4
In a great show of sportsmanship, the teams mingled after a tough campaign.

Watch: Vanquished Oracle arrive at Team NZ's base with beers in hand in huge gesture of respect

00:42
5
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

00:37
The 26-year-old helmsman’s immediate reaction on the boat spoke volumes, after winning the America’s Cup.

Watch: Raw emotion pours out of Team NZ's Peter Burling moments after Cup win as he explains what it means

The 26-year-old helmsman's immediate reaction on the boat spoke volumes, after winning the America's Cup.

01:06
Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton reflects on the boat’s ongoing crisis that started in their final challenger match.

Watch: 'Pretty serious structural issues' - Grant Dalton reveals Team NZ won the America's Cup with a broken boat

"Every time we do a tack or a gybe or whatever, I've just been going 'hold on, hold on' and they have."

00:42
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down.

00:31
Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington.

'I can't believe we won' - family hears from ecstatic America's Cup sailor

Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington

00:33
New Zealand's voice of the America's Cup couldn't have summed up Emirates Team NZ's win better.

Peter Montgomery's crowning words: 'Once again the America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup'

The radio broadcaster, famous for his line when Team NZ first won against America in San Diego 22-years-ago, has done it again.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ