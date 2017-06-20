 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Video: Bill English changes his story - releases police statement confirming Barclay told him of secret recordings (read the statement)

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Bill English has changed his story over what he knew of a secret recording made by National MP Todd Barclay, which resulted in hush money being paid to an MP's staffer.

This afternoon Mr English said, after looking back at a police statement from the time, it was apparent that Mr Barclay did tell him of a recording.

Mr Barclay had previously denied to media that such a recording existed.

A page from Bill English's Police statement about the alleged Todd Barclay recording

A page from Bill English's Police statement about the alleged Todd Barclay recording

Source: 1 NEWS

Another page of Bill English's statement to Police about alleged covert recordings made by Todd Barclay

Another page of Bill English's statement to Police about alleged covert recordings made by Todd Barclay.

Source: 1 NEWS

Part of the statement:

Police: "You must have had a conversation with Mr Barclay, how did you become aware of this, the fact he was recording phone calls in his office?"

Mr English: "I had a conversation with him regarding Glenys Dickson leaving his office and he said to me that he had recordings of her criticising him."

Police: "Did he [Mr Barclay], did, he say how he had recorded them, or how he had used a Dictaphone to record them?"

Mr English: "Yeah he said he had just left the dictaphone on."

Police: "Were you aware that it was Glenys Dickson that had been recorded?"

Mr English: "Yes I was."

Police: "Did you ever hear the recordings or were you shown the dictaphone?"

Mr English: "No, no."

Earlier today, Mr English admitted to sending a text that acknowledged a disgruntled electorate staff member was paid-off to keep quiet about it.

The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.
Source: 1 NEWS

Although, from whom he heard this pay-off had occurred, he said he isn't sure.

Allegations had emerged Mr English was aware of hush-money paid to an employee of Clutha-Southland MP Mr Barclay in 2015.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to media today Mr English acknowledged he sent a text message saying a "settlement" between Mr Barclay and his staff member Glenys Dickson "was larger than normal because of a privacy breach".

The PM has admitted to sending a text that acknowledges a disgruntled government staff member was paid off to keep quiet.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Yes I know [that it was his own text]. I was relaying what I had heard, and I can't recall where that came from, this is now a couple of years ago." English said.

Investigative news website Newsroom is reporting former Prime Minister John Key was involved in the alleged pay-off of Mr Barclay's employee, and that text messages reveal Mr English knew about it too.

They say part of the pay-off came out of former Prime Minister John Key's leader's budget. 

Former employee of Mr Barclay, Glenys Dickson, was allegedly paid money after she complained she was secretly recorded following a meeting in Gore, and hired an employment lawyer to deal with it.

It is believed the money was paid to Dickson to make the issue go away.

Answering questions from the media today to what extent Bill English knew of the details of the Dixon employment settlement, Mr Barclay said: "I don't know, you'd have to ask Bill English".

Police said in a statement the investigation into the matter is closed, but any new information provided will be assessed.

Mr Barclay refused to speak with police about the matter at the time, as was his right. 

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's office said, given the dispute was an employment matter, it would be inappropriate to discuss the details.

"This matter has already been well covered in the media," the spokesperson said.

"It's pretty clear there was a breakdown in the employment relationship. 

"The matter has been investigated by Police and they decided not to press charges.

"Todd Barclay has been reselected in the Clutha/Southland seat and we are focused on working for the people in the area."

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
A witness drove past just after multiple gang members attacked each other with weapons on Lake Road.

Video: Aftermath of vicious Mongrel Mob vs Black Power fight in Rotorua

01:28
2
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Bill English changes his story - releases police statement confirming Barclay told him of secret recordings (read the statement)

00:38
3
Kieran Read is set to lead the All Blacks out against the Lions after recovering from injury.

Good news All Blacks fans! Kieran Read set to reclaim captaincy and starting jersey against the Lions in first Test

01:49
4
US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to Otto Warmbier’s family.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

00:31
5
Anna Osborne reveals at least four bodies can be seen in new footage Pike River Mine victims’ families have obtained.

'There are definitely loved ones' bodies fully intact' - widow saw at least four bodies in new footage from inside Pike River Mine

01:49
US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to Otto Warmbier’s family.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

Warmbier's family confirmed the news for in statement released by Ohio hospital.

01:14
All the backstabbing and cut throat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended.

Survivor NZ blog: Regrets, planting seeds, and the pendulum of power slowly shifting

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

01:28
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Bill English changes his story - releases police statement confirming Barclay told him of secret recordings (read the statement)

The prime minister has released a revealing police statement.

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ