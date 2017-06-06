Video: Auckland's Sky Tower shrouded in fog as over 20 flights cancelled at Auckland Airport

Source:
Heavy fog in Auckland this morning is affecting air travel around the country with 24 flights cancelled and 18 delayed already.
Twelve flights to Auckland have been cancelled while a further 12 out of Auckland have also been scrapped.
Nine domestic flights are still grounded at Auckland Airport with another three trunk flights out of Auckland delayed and two more cancelled.
Both regional and main trunk flights are affected.
Auckland Airport said in a statement this morning the weather had not affected international travel.
