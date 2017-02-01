Video: Auckland's Pop-up Globe theatre roof laid into place with pinpoint precision

Construction of Shakespeare's Pop-up Globe theatre in Auckland is coming together nicely with the structure's huge roof being lifted into place today.

Located at Ellerslie Racecourse The Globe's roof's special feature is an onion dome.

"The onion dome is a distinctive feature of the original second Globe Theatre," Globe commercial director Tobias Grant says.

"While its exact function is unknown, through history academics have suggested that one of its roles was to harness the power of the sun to create a spectacular natural lighting effect illuminating the stage."

The Pop-up Globe is set to be completed by February 13 before the a season of four Shakespeare plays kicks off on 23 February.