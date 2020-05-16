Video: Auckland woman winched to safety after falling down cliff

A woman has had to be winched to safety, having fallen 30 metres down a cliff while searching for her dog in West Auckland.

Emergency services were called at around 2.40pm today to the Te Ara o Tiriwa walkway in Blockhouse Bay, police said.

Three fire trucks, two police cars, two ambulances and the police Eagle helicopter were called to the scene, having to use ropes and a stretcher to complete the rescue.

The woman has since been flown to hospital by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust.