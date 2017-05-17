 

Video: Auckland home destroyed by blaze overnight

Fifteen fire appliances were called to the Mt Roskill home. Three people escaped the blaze.
Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland

1
Delray Sanders lost three family members to Cleveland gunman James Henderson, including a pregnant sister.

Video: Murder victim's brother lunges at killer in court because of 'that smirk on your face'

2
King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed strolling around a German mall last year – but the country’s courts don’t want its citizens to see that.

Watch: Rare video of heavily tattooed Thai king wearing small crop top in secret mall visit banned in Thailand

3
The Highlanders captain was out to support Kings High School in the Otago derby with Walter and his wife, Kate.

Watch: King's High, Otago Boys' square off in fierce haka showdown as old boy All Black Ben Smith watches with newborn son

Live stream: Breakfast

New Zealand prepares for rat explosion of 'biblical proportions' due to warm weather

The Crusaders' clinical deconstruction of the Barrett brothers and Hurricanes last weekend has heads turning up north.

'They'll be hard work!' Lions not just focused on All Blacks Tests as Crusaders' reputation reaches UK shores

Watch: Liam Malone delivers powerful and typically quirky speech during uni graduation ceremony

Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.


Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Documents reveal just how Joanne Harrison ripped off Ministry of Transport for $725k

Emails also show suspicion fell on the employment of a person Harrison contracted as a writer.


Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

'It's about capturing the emotion' – Canon Media Award photography finalists reveal the secret to capturing an award winning photo

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

