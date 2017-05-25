Video: Auckland Harbour Bridge wrapped in beautiful fog

Source:
Auckland Harbour Bridge has been shrouded in thick fog on a day when weather conditions caused dozens of flights to be delayed or cancelled to and from Auckland Airport.
Fog blankets Auckland's Harbour Bridge this morning.
Source: Picture by Mark Powell
Fog restrictions were lifted at Auckland Airport by about 9am, but a total of 70 domestic flights were affected this morning - international flights were not affected.
Passengers are advised to check Auckland Airport's website for live updates of departure and arrival times.
MetService forecasts that the fog will linger this morning before disappearing and cloud will increase after lunch with isolated showers.
