Video of Auckland Black Lives Matter protestors doing haka shared over 40,000 times on Twitter

Video a haka from the Auckland Black Lives Matter protest on Monday has been shared over 40,000 times on Twitter.

The video, which shows a group doing the haka in front of the US consulate in the Auckland CBD, was included in a tweet by Melany Centeno yesterday.

"THIS! Literally just brought me to tears. This is so beautiful. Our Polynesian Brothers and Sisters doing their traditional Haka for Black Lives Matter in New Zealand. The world is coming together and it is so beautiful,” she wrote.

It has been retweeted over 40,000 times, with 110,000 people also liking the tweet.