Video: Anti-CPTPP protesters trespassed after chaining themselves to Christchurch rail lines

A group of protesters who chained themselves to railway tracks in the Christchurch inner city suburb of Addington have left of their own accord.

The police media centre confirmed they unchained themselves shortly before 3pm and were issued a trespass notice by police.

Four women and two men took the action in anger at the revised CPTTP trade deal, with the group's spokesperson Josie Butler saying they were demanding sustainable economics and an end to the multi-nation trade deal.

Ms Butler is infamous for throwing a sex toy at then-Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce at Waitangi.