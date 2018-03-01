Video: Anti-CPTPP protesters chain themselves to Christchurch rail lines

Six people have chained themselves to rail lines in Christchurch in anger at the revised CPTTP trade deal.

Four women and two men have taken the action, with the group's spokesperson Josie Butler saying they were demanding sustainable economics and an end to the multi-nation trade deal.

Ms Butler is infamous for throwing a sex toy at then-Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce at Waitangi.

The new trade deal involves Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam, after Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the previous TPP deal.