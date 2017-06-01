Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

Team All Blacks are hoping to 'Out Roar' the British and Irish Lions by standing together to sing and chant a Kiwi classic, with a little help from some of New Zealand's biggest sporting stars, led by ex-All Black, Constable Glen Osborne.

The Tutira Mai Team All Blacks Campaign sees the classic Kiwi childhood tune Tutira Mai Nga Iwi performed by NZ sportspeople, musicians and communities in the hope of instilling national unity during the Lions series.

Current All Blacks forward Jerome Kaino and cultural expert Inia Maxwell join Constable Osborne as the official spokespeople of the campaign, which launched tonight on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

The video features the likes of Valerie Adams, King Kapisi, Kieran Reid and Keven Mealamu.

A statement from NZ Rugby said they chose the song Tutira Mai Nga Iwi as most Kiwis know the song and will already be able to sing along.

They hope to introduce the song as well as the chant "Tutira Mai" at Lions vs All Blacks games throughout the tour.

Originally written by Reverend Wiremu Huata (Chaplain in 28th Maori Battalion and Captain of the Maori Battalion Rugby team), the song's lyrics translate to "Stand together people. All of us. Line up in rows people. All of us. All of us. Seek after knowledge and love of other. Everyone. Think as one. Act as one. All of us. All of us."