Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

Air New Zealand is celebrating the festive season with a new video that shows Santa in a bit of confusion over the Kiwi accent.

In the new video, titled "A Very Merry Mistake", Father Christmas attempts to decipher the present requests from a number of New Zealand children, including "Idam" (Adam) and "Bin" (Ben).

After a series of misheard presents are created by Santa's workers, Air NZ crew step in to help Santa with the linguistic mistakes.

Air New Zealand chief marketing and customer officer Mike Tod said it's no secret the Kiwi accent has been misunderstood at times.

"We wanted to celebrate the festive season and the Kiwi accent in a humorous and uniquely Air New Zealand way."