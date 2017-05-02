Video: Adorable nappy-wearing 'pint-sized All Black' toddler performs wide-eyed haka

An adorable Kiwi toddler is being nicknamed a "pint-sized All Black" after video of him performing a passionate haka was picked up internationally.

Rotorua local Herea Winitana shared a video on Saturday of the little tot Atutahi, who just turned two-years-old, excitedly performing a haka.

In the background of the video other children can be heard chanting the haka while Atutahi passionately performs the moves along with some fearsome faces.

The video has had over 5,000 views since it was shared to Facebook, with dozens of comments praising little Atutahi.

"Got the stance and kare on point," wrote one person.

"This just made my day," said another.