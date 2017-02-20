 

Video: Adele all smiles as she lands in Sydney with her young son ahead of sold out shows in Australia, NZ

Grammy winner Adele has touched down in Sydney ahead of her Australia Tour.

The superstar laughed with ground crew as she arrived on a private jet ahead of her first show.
Fresh off her Grammy wins, the singer and her son Angelo arrived in the city aboard a huge private jet.

The 'Hello' hitmaker is scheduled to perform at eight concerts across Australia.

The outspoken British star can't believe her idol wasn't honoured for all her achievements at the Grammys.
She will then head to New Zealand at the end of next month for three sold out shows at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland. 

Adele is the record holder for the fastest selling tour in New Zealand by an artist, and the highest number of tickets sold in one day - in excess of 100,000.

