Video: 'I actually thought I could read the machines' - gambler baffled by her own pokies addiction

A problem gambler who lost millions of dollars says she thought she could read the pokie machines.

'The lights, the music, putting the money in, feeling the knob and buttons… I thought the machines were talking to me'
The woman, "Delia", has spoken to 1 NEWS as latest figures show people spent substantially more on pokies last year, which is concerning the minister in charge.

Kiwis spent $858.2 million on non-casino gaming machines in bars and clubs across the country last year, up nearly four per cent, or $30 million more than the previous year.  

Delia started playing the pokies after her partner's death and became addicted.

"I had a big win the first time I ever went, and of course that was the start of it," she said.

"I liked putting the money in, feeling the knobs, feeling the buttons. And I actually thought I could read the machines."

She was wrong.

"Once I had this raging habit, I couldn't just stop it."

She lost millions and spent nine years in prison for drug dealing to feed her gambling habit.

"Everything I did was so that I could gamble. It was just about being in front of a pokie machine, music on the machine with the free spins."

The increase in spending on pokies in pubs and clubs comes despite the number of licence holders, gambling venues and pokies all decreasing in 2016 compared with 12 months earlier.

Kiwis spent more $800 million on non-casino gaming machines in bars and clubs across the country last year.
There were 32 fewer venues with pokies, which numbered 1206, and the number of gaming machines fell by 245 to 6,148 in that period.

Government reviews gambling law

The Government is now reviewing the section of the gambling law that governs pubs and clubs and Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne says that may lead to tougher laws on pokies later this year. 

Mr Dunne says the increase in pokies spending is "small but significant" and a partial explanation may be increased tourists coming to the country visiting gambling facilities, with "a bit more disposable income".

The Problem Gambling Foundation wants fewer machines and more technology to protect players,

Problem Gambling Foundation spokeswoman Andree Froude said the foundation has "always called for pokies to be made safer through pre- commitment or player-tracking where a person can actually decide before they start gambling how much they want to spend on pokies".

Delia knows just how addictive pokies can be and said "seeing those signs is a huge pull".

But giving in to the pokie signs is not worth the gamble for her.

