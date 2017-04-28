Video: ABC news puts New Zealand on the map… twice

Source:
ABC viewers were left seeing double earlier this week after the Australian news bulletin added an extra New Zealand to a graphic of the world.
The second New Zealand could be seen about 4,000 kilometres east of the original New Zealand during the ABC News clip on Wednesday night.
The news clip was about a girl fleeing Iran seeking compensation for her time on Christmas Island, Australia.
ABC's Mediawatch tweeted the gaffe, "One New Zealand is never enough".
