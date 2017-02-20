Video: $5 pay rise on the horizon for Auckland, Wellington council staff

Auckland's new mayor, Phil Goff, wants to give council staff a pay rise, at a cost of almost $10 million.

Mr Goff has proposed implementing the "living wage" for more than 2000 Auckland Council employees, following in the steps of Wellington's council.

Wellington City Council is geared up to roll out the new living wage tomorrow: a proposal that will boost staff members' pay to $20.20 an hour.

The new living wage incentive is a blessing for the likes of Wellington parking warden Fuifui Anae, who often lives from pay to pay and struggles to make ends meet.

"I really love the job... there's more positives than negatives, but, it's a real big struggle working to make ends meet, living from pay to pay," Mr Anae told 1 NEWS.

Annie Newman, from the Living Wage Campaign, said there was a lot of research that showed productivity, recruitment and turnover improved.

So far, 64 New Zealand businesses have adopted the "Living Wage".

But, it's councils that could have the biggest impact.