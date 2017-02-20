 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: $5 pay rise on the horizon for Auckland, Wellington council staff

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland's new mayor, Phil Goff, wants to give council staff a pay rise, at a cost of almost $10 million.

Phil Goff has proposed implementing the so-called living wage for over 2000 Auckland Council employees.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Goff has proposed implementing the "living wage" for more than 2000 Auckland Council employees, following in the steps of Wellington's council.

Wellington City Council is geared up to roll out the new living wage tomorrow: a proposal that will boost staff members' pay to $20.20 an hour.

The new living wage incentive is a blessing for the likes of Wellington parking warden Fuifui Anae, who often lives from pay to pay and struggles to make ends meet.

"I really love the job... there's more positives than negatives, but, it's a real big struggle working to make ends meet, living from pay to pay," Mr Anae told 1 NEWS.

Annie Newman, from the Living Wage Campaign, said there was a lot of research that showed productivity, recruitment and turnover improved.

So far, 64 New Zealand businesses have adopted the "Living Wage".

But, it's councils that could have the biggest impact.

Porirua, Hutt City, greater Wellington regional, Christchurch, Whanganui and Auckland Councils are all said to be interested.

Related

Politics

Employment

Cost of Living

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Boult sold for NZ$1.04m at the 2017 Indian Premier League auction.

IPL auction: Trent Boult goes for over $1m, Anderson $207,000

00:33
2
The pair are doing their best to settle the divorce in private for the benefit of their six children.

Angelina Jolie tearfully breaks silence on split with Brad Pitt: 'We will always be family'

02:57
3
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral

04:00
4
Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read: 'It's tough after a loss mowing your lawns around the neighbourhood'

00:17
5
Summary: Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho, 90, was brought to New Zealand last week with minor health issues.

Tributes paid after Tongan King's mother passes away in Auckland

02:06
Phil Goff has proposed implementing the so-called living wage for over 2000 Auckland Council employees.

Video: $5 pay rise on the horizon for Auckland, Wellington council staff

A new "living wage" incentive for council staff is a blessing for the likes of Wellington parking warden Fuifui Anae.

01:09
TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

Grab the sunglasses and rejoice – better weather is here!

TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

02:03
The Maori and Mana parties will fight the election as allies after years of tension and fighting.

Hone Harawira signals foreshore and seabed fight back on as he stands in Maori seat

Mana and the Maori Party are joining forces to try to win back the Maori seats they lost at the 2014 election.

04:00
Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read: 'It's tough after a loss mowing your lawns around the neighbourhood'

Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.

01:39
Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata'aho died in Auckland last night at the age of 90, having already lost her husband and son, who were both Kings.

Tonga mourns death of the 'mother of the nation'

Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata'aho died in Auckland last night at the age of 90.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ