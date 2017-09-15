Video: 300 cubic metres of rock and debris crashes down onto Crown Range

The Crown Range road in Otago will remain closed overnight following a "major slip on the Queenstown side near the summit" today.

Over 300 cubic metres of rock and debris crashed down on the road, as captured by a video taken by Downer and posted online by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Earlier, police wanted motorists in Central Otago and South Canterbury to take extra care as bad weather sets in.

Queenstown Lakes District Council said the road is closed at the State Highway junction on the Arrowtown side and Cardrona township on the Wanaka side.

"Contractors are working to make the site safe and clear debris," the said in a statement this afternoon.

"The road will remain closed overnight and should reopen tomorrow afternoon."

It said there will be update tomorrow on when the road will reopen.

"The road between Wanaka and Cardrona township )including the turnoffs to Cardrona Alpine Resort and Snow Farm) is unaffected.

"The alternative route between Wanaka and Queenstown is State Highway 6 via Cromwell."