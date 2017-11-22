Victoria University works towards name change

Former Australian Prime Minister John Howard stepped up to the mic this morning, at the National Party's annual conference, to voice his "unbounded admiration" for the political party and their values.

Source: 1 NEWS

At the party's first conference since last year's defeat, Howard received thunderous applause when he described the election outcome as "disappointing and unjust and unfair."

He encouraged the hundreds of attendants at Auckland's Skycity Convention Centre to take pride in the many achievements of the National Party in their years of power.

At hearing the results, the former Australian Prime Minister told how he had written a note to former National leader Bill English, to commiserate the loss to the Labour party in coalition with NZ First and the Greens, reports Stuff.

"I just said 'Dear Bill...there is no justice in politics'," said Mr Howard.

"And I felt that way but although there may have been little justice in that result, you as Nationals can take enormous pride in what your Government achieved year after year.

"People all around the world would say 'New Zealand is leading the way'. People would say that John Key and Bill English have managed the New Zealand economy in a way that was an exemplar for other countries around the world. And I mean that."

The night before the conference, Mr Howard and his wife "enjoyed the opportunity" to have dinner with Simon Bridges and his wife Natalie.

Looking forward, Mr Howard wished the National Party good fortune.

"More things unite New Zealanders than might divide you.

"Under Simon's leadership, you are now focused on the future. It will be a different future but it will combine the good elements of the past with some new elements."