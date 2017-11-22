 

Victoria University works towards name change

Victoria University of Wellington has taken another step towards changing its name in an effort to avoid confusion with other universities overseas.

Victoria University Students’ Association president Rory Lenihan-Ikin said the extra would now be enough to cover rent.
Its council agreed in principle to remove "Victoria" from its name and change it to University of Wellington.

It would also adopt a new Māori name of Te Herenga Waka.

Vice chancellor Grant Guilford said it was a unanimous decision.

"It's a big decision for the university and it's taken us quite some time to get there with wide ranging consultation with students, alumni, staff, stakeholders, and a lot of research with offshore and onshore marketing.

"It's not working very well for us, people aren't recognising our university when we use that name offshore."

It was impacting their international reputation often thinking of others such as Victoria University of Melbourne, University of Victoria in British Columbia or University of Victoria in Bangladesh.

"Once that dawned on us that trying to develop this global reputation was being impacted by the fact that our work was being attributed to other people we began to realise that was short changing not only the university but it's graduates," Dr Guildford said.

The difficult bit had been an emotional attachment to the name and its 120 year history, he said.

The draft decision remains open for further feedback ahead of the university council's next meeting on 27 August when it will make a final decision. It will then need to get approval from the minister of education.

'Unjust and unfair result'-Former Australian PM rallies behind National at annual conference

Former Australian Prime Minister John Howard stepped up to the mic this morning, at the National Party's annual conference, to voice his "unbounded admiration" for the political party and their values.

At the party's first conference since last year's defeat, Howard received thunderous applause when he described the election outcome as "disappointing and unjust and unfair."

He encouraged the hundreds of attendants at Auckland's Skycity Convention Centre to take pride in the many achievements of the National Party in their years of power. 

At hearing the results, the former Australian Prime Minister told how he had written a note to former National leader Bill English, to commiserate the loss to the Labour party in coalition with NZ First and the Greens, reports Stuff.

"I just said 'Dear Bill...there is no justice in politics'," said Mr Howard. 

"And I felt that way but although there may have been little justice in that result, you as Nationals can take enormous pride in what your Government achieved year after year.

"People all around the world would say 'New Zealand is leading the way'. People would say that John Key and Bill English have managed the New Zealand economy in a way that was an exemplar for other countries around the world. And I mean that."

The night before the conference, Mr Howard and his wife "enjoyed the opportunity" to have dinner with Simon Bridges and his wife Natalie.

Looking forward, Mr Howard wished the National Party good fortune.  

"More things unite New Zealanders than might divide you.

"Under Simon's leadership, you are now focused on the future. It will be a different future but it will combine the good elements of the past with some new elements." 

Mr Howard said it had been a pleasure to visit their many friends in New Zealand.

Some GPs say they will struggle to cope with the government's push for cheaper medical care for those on a low income - unless more doctors are urgently recruited.

The government announced in May that people on Community Services Cards would have the cost of their GP visits heavily subsidised.

But there is already a shortage of GPs - a topic of much discussion at the annual conference of the Royal New Zealand College of GPs in Auckland this week.

Renwick GP and former medical professor Campbell Murdoch said the profession was already too stretched.

"How are we going to deal with that impasse of all these disappointed people who've got the cheap services but can't actually get the doctor to look after them?"

The college's medical director Richard Medlicott said in areas where the shortage was most critical some people had to wait two weeks to see a GP.

But that could get much worse if the trend continued.

The government provides training funding for 190 new GPs each year but unless 300 were trained annually there would be a shortage of 1000 GPs in ten years' time, he said.

Health Minister David Clark said the government was considering offering 16 additional places for the next intake.

The college's president, Tim Malloy, said that was only a start.

There needed to be an increase each year in the number being recruited, especially to offset the retirement rate.

"Because there is such a lag time between entering and exiting these programmes, if we're not training significantly more now, we're not going to have them down stream."

