Victoria University of Wellington to keep name

Victoria University of Wellington announced today it would not be changing its name.

It announced instead a "branding refresh" that would see it emphasise the word Wellington to differentiate it from other universities.

It also approved a new Māori name, Te Herenga Waka.

The name change had been proposed with hopes it would allow it to differentiate from other universities also named Victoria, helping its global brand so it could attract more foreign students and research grants.

Minister of Education Chris Hipkins however declined the university's application to change its name.

The university decided today not to proceed with legal action against that decision.

It had faced strong opposition from alumni and students, with 75 per cent of the 2000 people submitting on the proposal against it.