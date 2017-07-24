 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Victoria University release confidential details of law students in mass email

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Victoria University of Wellington's Faculty of Law has been forced to apologise over a privacy breach after an email containing confidential details of law students was sent out to all 200 and 300 level students yesterday. 

Seven Sharp decided to send Tim Wilson along for a lesson.

Source: 1 NEWS

The email headed 'Law Learning & Teaching – Invitation to LLB/LLB(Hons) Students to Join Law Faculty Research Seminar Lunches' had an excel spreadsheet attached which contained names, email address and student identification numbers.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor, Mark Hickford, and Deputy Dean of Law, Gordon Stewart, said the email was an unfortunate error. 

A concerned law student who wants to remain anonymous said, "the faculty not only had created an unsecured excel spreadsheet with the private details of a large number of students but then had no control in place to prevent the transmission of said data.

"Doubly poor form considering they are a law faculty and the world is currently more concerned with digital privacy due to the new EU regulations," the student says.

A separate email was sent soon after, requesting students who received the spreadsheet to delete the email. 

"In line with legal integrity, if you received the message, could you please refrain from viewing the Excel spreadsheet and immediately delete the email and spreadsheet.

"It would be greatly appreciated if you could please confirm when you have done this," a statement from the Faculty of Law said in email.

Mr Hickford and Mr Steward apologised in email to the students whose details were released for the mistake. 

"We will review what happened and update our processes to ensure this does not happen again," they said.  

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner has been notified about the email.

Related

Wellington

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The money was transferred to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund live on her talk show, leaving her speechless.

Watch as Ashton Kutcher brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with massive $4 million donation to her wildlife charity

2
Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

Your weekend forecast: Pull the curtains, more heavy rain, thunder & snow on the way

3
Police car generic.

'We’re lucky this didn’t end in tragedy' - Driver flees police chase


01:47
4
Unclear laws and a lack of direction has home owners and policy makers questioning who should have to pick up the multi-billion dollar bill.

Most read story: Families in limbo after projected sea level rise puts home building on ice - 'Only good for grazing goats'


04:49
5
There are fears New Zealand is losing the number 8 wire mentality.

Traditional Kiwi DIY ability could be in jeopardy if Seven Sharp test of millennials is anything to go by

Seven Sharp decided to send Tim Wilson along for a lesson.

Victoria University release confidential details of law students in mass email

An Excel spreadsheet was attached containing names, email address and student identification numbers.


04:49
There are fears New Zealand is losing the number 8 wire mentality.

Traditional Kiwi DIY ability could be in jeopardy if Seven Sharp test of millennials is anything to go by

Do young people even know what number eight wire is?

00:30
This comes after President Trump cancelled a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Donald Trump now ‘talking to’ North Korea about putting summit back on track

President Trump welcomed North Korea's response to his withdrawal from the Singapore summit.

01:41
Harvey Weinstein is escorted into court, Friday, May 25, 2018, in New York. Weinstein surrendered Friday to face rape and other charges from encounters with two women. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Harvey Weinstein arrested on rape, criminal sex act charges

Weinstein, 66, left a Manhattan police station in handcuffs, with a strained smile, to head to court for arraignment.

03:14
For those who don't remember, once a month we make a music video with secondary school kids, with the help of Play it Strange.

Kaipara College group's rock anthem marks the return of Seven Sharp Records

The show makes a music video for students who've entered their song through the Play It Strange trust.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 