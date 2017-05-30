Victoria University launches probe into drunken trashing of 'feral' accommodation block by students

Victoria University has launched an investigation into the trashing of one of its halls of residence last weekend which 1 NEWS revealed last night.

Images showed the trail of drunken destruction left behind at the Joan Stevens Hall, where there were around 40 separate cases of property damage at the weekend.

One student to describe the accommodation block as a "feral zoo".

Chairs were thrown through walls, doors and glass broken, students said, and some are leaving the residence because they feel unsafe.

Victoria University said this evening it has launched an investigation into the incident at Joan Stevens Hall.

A complete ban on guests and the consumption of alcohol by residents has been imposed on the hall and this will remain in place until the investigation is completed and disciplinary measures considered, said Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Guilford.

"Victoria University has strict expectations regarding student behaviour which are outlined in our Student Conduct Statute. When an individual or group of students breaks the rules, robust and clear disciplinary processes are in place," Professor Guilford said in a statement.

"It is also Victoria University's expectation that all its halls provide residents with a positive, supportive, and safe environment conducive to study. Any failures in this regard are treated extremely seriously," he said.