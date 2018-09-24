Victoria Uni makes education more accessible with free tuition

Victoria University of Wellington is offering free education to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
A scholarship covering 100 per cent of tuition fees is available for new students beginning in Trimester 2 this July.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Guilford said the grants would support people who found themselves in changed circumstances.
"Whether that be losing a job, or being forced to be home to look after a dependant or being forced back here to the city from overseas as a result of Covid-19, it was a simple thing we could do to support the community in a time of need," he said.
Guilford said that during an economic downturn, as people start to lose their jobs, they look to universities as a new beginning.
Domestic students who meet the university's academic entry requirements can register their interest online.
Victoria University of Wellington is also offering hardship support to current students whose lives have been significantly affected by Covid-19.