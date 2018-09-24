Victoria Uni makes education more accessible with free tuition

Victoria University of Wellington is offering free education to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: 1 NEWS

A scholarship covering 100 per cent of tuition fees is available for new students beginning in Trimester 2 this July.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Guilford said the grants would support people who found themselves in changed circumstances.

"Whether that be losing a job, or being forced to be home to look after a dependant or being forced back here to the city from overseas as a result of Covid-19, it was a simple thing we could do to support the community in a time of need," he said.

Guilford said that during an economic downturn, as people start to lose their jobs, they look to universities as a new beginning.

Domestic students who meet the university's academic entry requirements can register their interest online.